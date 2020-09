ROTHSCHILD., Wis. (WAOW)—Eric Trump is now making a stop in the Central Wisconsin area.

According to the Trump campaign, Eric Trump will be speaking at Schuette, Inc. on Thursday, October 1. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30, with the event beginning at 7:30.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr spoke at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.