Democrats try to stick to health care in Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are confronting the limits of their power as they fight against the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Unable to block President Donald Trump’s pick on their own, they are arguing to voters that Barrett’s nomination threatens the health care protections of the Affordable Care Act — a focus that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has embraced and many Democrats see as winning. But there will also be ample opportunities for Democrats to move off-message as partisans on both sides gear up for battle over cultural, gender and religious politics.