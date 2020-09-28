Cool and Cloudy Week Ahead

It is time to change up the wardrobe a little bit as warm weather has left north-central Wisconsin. Along with cooler temperatures, we will see a few isolated showers here and there as we go about our week.

Today will start in the upper 40s and temperatures will not range much at all as mostly cloudy skies keep conditions cool. Our high will be around 56 degrees and later in the evening, some rain showers are possible. While we will likely see some precipitation in the area, the showers should be quick and we will likely see a tenth of an inch of rain or less. Tonight there will be fewer clouds in the skies allowing temperatures to drop to the low 40s but it will also be a bit breezy. Wind will be from the NW bringing cooler conditions and we could see speeds up to 10 or 12 miles an hour.

Tuesday's weather will be extremely similar to today's forecast. Once again temperatures will stay in the mid-50s and there is a 50% chance of isolated showers, rain chances are more likely the further north you are located. Wednesday will be quite breezy with another chance for some moderate showers and Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain as well.

Thursday night through the weekend is where temperatures are going to be noticeably cooler. As temperatures drop, Thursday evening areas in Northern Wisconsin could see a chance for snow, and temperatures overnight in Wausau will drop to around 32 degrees. This could be the first freeze for areas in central to south-central Wisconsin and mornings towards the end of the week will be frosty.

Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock September-28 2020

Today in weather history:

1836 - The first of three early-season snows brought four inches of snow to Hamilton, NY, and two inches to Ashby MA. (David Ludlum)

1893 - Albuquerque, NM, was soaked with 2.25 inches of rain, enough to establish a 24-hour record for that city. (The Weather Channel)