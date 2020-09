The Brewers announced on twitter Monday afternoon that 26 year-old relief pitcher Devin Williams was named the National League reliever of the month.

Through September, the right-hander pitched 13 innings in 9 games, striking out 24 batters, posting an ERA of 0.00.

Williams will look to continue his stellar work from the mound on Wednesday as the Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best of three series in the NL Wild Card round.