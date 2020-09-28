Belarus detains 500 at weekend anti-government protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have detained 500 people during weekend protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who has claimed his sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Belarus’ Interior Ministry said 150 protesters were detained on Saturday and 350 more on Sunday, when anti-government protests spanned 22 cities. About 100,000 demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. According to the Viasna human rights group, the clampdown on the protesters this weekend wasn’t as violent as before. Its chief says “repressions get stuck when more than 100,000 people take to the streets.”