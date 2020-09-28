Asia Today: Australian hot spot, South Korea hit new lows

Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, Victoria state, has recorded its lowest number of new infections in more than three months as the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne, further eased its lockdown restrictions. The easing of restrictions in Melbourne will allow most children to return to school from mid-October and send more than 125,000 people back to work. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters his state was “so close to being able to take a really big step … towards that COVID-normal,” after only five new cases were reported Monday. South Korea reported its lowest daily increase in nearly 50 days, a possible effect of strengthened social distancing measures in the Seoul area.