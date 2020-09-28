1 arrested in connection to string of vandalism in Lincoln Co.

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)— According to Lincoln Co. officials, an 18-year-old man has been arrested, and three others are to be summoned on criminal charges in relation to criminal damage to property in and around the City of Merrill.

Officials say the incidents involve young adults who targeted public and private property with spray painted symbols and vulgarities which began in January. Lincoln Co. says a total of 17 separate cases were investigated.

A Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office investigator began working on the case in September, and allegedly began developing leads to the suspects quickly.

On Monday, an 18-year-old suspect came to the Sheriff's Office and was arrested on 12 counts of criminal damage to property. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lincoln Co. says there are there other suspects: