We’re half way through fall color changes

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- As fall is in full swing, people are getting out to enjoy the natural canvas.

About 40% of fall leaves changed color in Central Wisconsin this week.

They're expected to peak the second week of October before trees become bare for winter.

One place to get a good look is at the top of Rib Mountain.

"They don't have these beautiful colors in La Crosse, the reds are there. So it reminds me of my childhood I guess," said Kathy True. She grew up in Wausau, but now lives in La Crosse. This weekend she came to visit friends and enjoy the scenery.

Diana Clements told News 9, "Well I think it's just gorgeous to see how brilliant nature is, and how wonderful it is and just enjoy it."

For some, it brings memories and others it means colder weather is on its way.

Connor and his sister Sierra enjoyed the view from the top of the ski lift, "It's pretty crazy to think that winter coming already, and well I'm pretty excited happy that winters coming too because then I can snowmobile."

Rib Mountain state park is open from six in the morning to eleven at night, year round.