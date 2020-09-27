Wausau East Suspends Football and Tennis for 2 Weeks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau East High School suspended Varsity and Junior Varsity Football and Tennis for two weeks, according to the School District.

In a release on Sunday, the district explained, “We are committed to the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, community, and opponents. Due to increased COVID activity, we are making the difficult decision to institute a two-week hold on football and tennis activities at the varsity and junior varsity levels.”

The release also cited a rise in cases of COVID-19 across Marathon County, saying (if necessary) it would make more adjustments to "protect the health and safety of everyone involved."