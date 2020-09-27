Russian dissident Navalny recovering faster than expected

BERLIN (AP) — One of Alexei Navalny’s aides says the Russian opposition leader is recovering from a suspected assassination attempt last month faster than expected. Navalny collapsed on a plane to Moscow on Aug. 20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma. He was discharged last week from the Berlin hospital where he was being treated and doctors say a “complete recovery is possible.” Navalny’s chief of staff Leonid Volkov told German broadcaster RTL on Sunday that the longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin is still receiving outpatient treatment and remains under close protection. Germany authorities say Navalny was poisoned with a powerful Soviet-era nerve agent in Russia.