Quite cool and unsettled this week

There were peeks of sunshine to the north and west of Wausau during the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere. Light rain over the southern and southeastern parts of the area diminished as the afternoon progressed. It was cooler as well with mid afternoon temperature readings in the low 60s throughout. The southwest to west winds were breezy at times as well.

A much cooler and unsettled weather pattern is expected this week. Showers will be possible at times each day through Thursday, with breezy west to northwest winds. There will be a chance of snow and rain showers far-north later Thursday and Thursday night. A frost or freeze will be likely for most of the area later in the week.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. September 27, 2020

