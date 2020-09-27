Packers’ Adams, Clark and Saints’ Onyemata, Davenport out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark have been ruled out Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. Adams has not practiced since injuring his hamstring during in the Packers’ Week 2 victory over Detroit. Clark had been limited in practice with a groin injury. The Saints announced defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Marcus Davenport would not play. Onyemata was questionable with a sore calf after being limited in practice on Friday. Davenport returned to practice after missing the first two games with an elbow injury but was limited all week.