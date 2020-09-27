Marshfield School District Reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) -- Three more elementary school classrooms will move to virtual learning, some high school football players will quarantine, and multiple middle school students will quarantine after the Marshfield School District reports 3 more students and 2 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents on Friday, the district said it has, "learned of three new student COVID-19 cases; a student at Madison Elementary School, a student at Marshfield Middle School, and a student at Marshfield High School. Also, there are two additional cases amongst staff at Lincoln and Washington Elementary Schools."

The High School student did not have close contact with other students during the regular school day, according to the district. However, several students from the football team will quarantine after having close contact with the individual at practice on September 17-18.

In total, the School District of Marshfield now has six elementary school classrooms that have been moved to the virtual learning model because of COVID-19.

The school district encouraged parents to limit the spread by doing the following: