Leaders to UN: If virus doesn’t kill us, climate change will

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In a year of cataclysm, some world leaders at this week’s annual United Nations meeting are taking the long view. They are warning: If COVID-19 doesn’t kill us, climate change will. With Siberia seeing its warmest temperature on record this year and enormous chunks of ice caps in Greenland and Canada sliding into the sea, countries are acutely aware there’s no vaccine for global warming. The coronavirus has diverted resources and attention from what could have been the marquee issue at this year’s U.N. gathering. Fiji’s leader lamented that this was “meant to be the year we took back our planet.”