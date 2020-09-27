Gold Star Mothers statue revealed in Rothschild

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans and civilians alike gathers at rothschild village center to witness the unveiling of the gold star mothers statue -- the first of its kind in the state.

The statue memorializes the gold star mothers -- founded in 1928 -- the organization is made up of mothers who lost their children while they fought for their county. Now have a place to honor and mourn those loST.

Wisconsin gold star mothers president Kaye Olson says, "It's very important to us to have this statue. Its a place for healing and remembering our fallen heroes."

Kaye, who served herself for almost 30 years, lost her son in combat. The gold star mothers were there in her time of need.

"They're a life saver. They know what you're going through. It's easy to talk to, its healing and very satisfying to have them around," continued Olson.

Those affected understand the meaning behind the memorial.

"It symbolizes our sons and daughters, its healing to know that our heroes have paid with their lives and that someone is doing something to honor them."

Over a decade in the works, the project is now complete. Those responsible amazed by the outcome.

Joe Kelbley started this opproject fourteen years ago, and after falling gravely ill last year he thought he wouldn't see the project through. After making an amazing recovery, a group of veterans rallied around him and got the memorial done. It's a sight he never thought he'd get to see.

"It's just a blessing like i said to see this many people. I always had meeting of maybe 40 people, now we've got 300," said Kelbley.

Now that the statue is in place -- legislative efforts are being taken to make this statue, the national gold star mothers monument.