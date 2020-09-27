Ava DuVernay, her company honored by MacDowell artist colony

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be honored next month by MacDowell, which is presenting its inaugural Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award to her media company and arts collective ARRAY. The award is named for the co-founder of MacDowell, the century-old artist residency in Peterborough, New Hampshire, where James Baldwin, Leonard Bernstein and many others have been visiting fellows. DuVernay, known for such acclaimed movies as “Selma” and “13th,” founded ARRAY in 2012 as a way of amplifying the work of women and people of color. MacDowell will host a virtual ceremony on Oct. 19.