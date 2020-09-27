AT THE HALF: Packers trail Saints 17-13

At halftime of Sunday Night Football, the Packers trail the Saints 17-13.

After a sluggish start in week 2, the Packers defense started much better, forcing a quick three-and-out.

The Packers offense answered with a drive that produced a 55-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

But Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara answered, driving 77 yards in just four plays, scoring the game's first touchdown on an 11-yard TD pass to Kamara.

The Packers answered with another field goal to make it 7-6.

After forcing another punt, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard for 48 yards, setting up a 5 yard touchdown pass to Lazard just two plays later. That score made it 13-7.

New Orleans answered with a field goal of their own to make it 13-10.

Then with time winding down in the second quarter, Brees found Emmanuel Sanders for a 10-yard score to put the Saints up 17-13 heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, Rodgers found Lazard for another deep shot, this time 72 yards. It set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Aaron Jones on 4th and goal. That put the Packers up 20-17.

A Saints field goal tied the game back at 20, but then Rodgers led a six play, 75 yard drive capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis.