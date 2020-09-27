27.6 percent of Wisconsin COVID-19 tests return positive, no new deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded no deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, but 54 more people were admitted to hospitals.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,023 new test results since yesterday, of which 2,217—or 27.6 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 2,091 up from 1,720 a week ago.

DHS reported no deaths, keeping the total at 1,281 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 5,806 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 95,513 or 82.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 54 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 574 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 161 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Sept. 27 27.6 Sept. 26 22.4 Sept. 25 16.6 Sept. 24 18.0 Sept. 23 13.1 Sept. 22 13.3 Sept. 21 18.7

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Sept. 27 0 54 1281 7095 Sept. 26 7 79 1281 7041 Sept. 25 9 65 1274 6962 Sept. 24 6 76 1265 6897 Sept. 23 8 56 1259 6821 Sept. 22 7 73 1251 6765 Sept. 21 2 29 1244 6692

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

