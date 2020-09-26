Trump to announce his Supreme Court nominee Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) --The Senate is ready to move quickly on a Supreme Court nominee.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday 4pm CT.

His decision will jump-start the confirmation process on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't yet said whether a final vote on the nominee will come before or after the Nov. 3 election. But Republicans controlling the Senate are eyeing a vote in late October, potentially just days before the election.

A confirmation vote so close to the election would be unprecedented. Democrats say the seat should be kept open until after the presidential inauguration.

It was reported that Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court vacancy.

ABC will be airing a special report on the announcement, which is expected to begin at 4 pm CT, News 9 viewers can watch the report on TV, or on the News 9 WAOW Facebook page.