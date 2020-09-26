Syria minister calls Turkey main terrorism sponsor in region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria’s foreign minister is accusing Turkey of being “one of the main sponsors of terror” in his country and the region. He also said the Turks are guilty of “a war crime and a crime against humanity” for cutting water to more than a dozen towns that resisted Turkish occupation. In unusually harsh language, Walid al-Moallem said the cutoff of water supplies endangered civilian lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He made the comments Saturday in a prerecorded speech to the first-ever high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.