Severe Weather moves into North Central Wisconsin

The warm temperatures are coming to an end and North Central Wisconsin is going to get a soaking tonight. Not only will we have showers but stronger storms will be rampant throughout the entire evening.

This Evening: Mostly Cloudy but warm. On and off light showers and moderate thunderstorms likely. Stronger storms to the far north around 5-8 PM.

High: 70 Wind: S 5-12

Tonight: Continual isolated storms/showers clearing overnight then partly cloudy.

Low: 55 Wind: SSE 5-10

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. 20% chance of a quick flash of showers.

High: 66 Wind: SW 10-15

Today was our last day hitting the 70s, however much like last night, severe storms hit the central part of the area around 1-4 pm. Severe thunderstorm warnings were launched for many of the counties surrounding Marathon county. This flash of severe weather is not the only one we will see tonight as more severe weather is forecast to hit the Northwoods around 6 o'clock. It is possible that even stronger storms leading to large hail and even tornadoes could be likely.

Overnight the storms should end moving to partly cloudy skies. Our low will be in the mid 50s and it will be a bit breezy overnight seeing wind speeds from the SSE up to 10mph.

The breezy winds will continue into Sunday with SW winds of 10-15 mph and we will likely have partly cloudy skies. Sunday begins our downward trend in temperatures with a high of 66 degrees and there is also a small chance for a flash of showers. However, temperatures in the mid 60s will feel much warmer than the days to come.

Throughout the work week, temperatures will increasingly drop until Thursday when we hit a high of around 49 degrees and rain chances are possible every day. Along with the daytime temperature drop, overnight temperatures will drop at a similar rate and our first hard freeze in marathon county and other counties to the south is possible overnight next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 26-September, 2020

On this day in weather history:

1963 - San Diego, CA, reached an all-time record high of 111 degrees. Los Angeles hit 1S09 degrees. (David Ludlum)

1970 - Santa Ana winds brought fires to Los Angeles County, and to points south and east. Half a million acres were consumed by the fires, as were 1000 structures. Twenty firemen were injured. (25th-29th) (The Weather Channel)