Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 5:51 PM CDT until SUN 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

496 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ONEIDA VILAS

IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

FLORENCE FOREST MARINETTE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARBOR VITAE, ARGONNE,

ARMSTRONG CREEK, AURORA, BLACKWELL, BOULDER JUNCTION, CAVOUR,

COMMONWEALTH, CRANDON, DUNBAR, ENTERPRISE, GOODMAN, GOODNOW,

HARMONY, HILES, LAC DU FLAMBEAU, LAKE TOMAHAWK, LAONA,

MANITOWISH WATERS, MC NAUGHTON, NIAGARA, PEMBINE, PESHTIGO,

PORTERFIELD, PRESQUE ISLE, RHINELANDER, SPREAD EAGLE, STARKS,

WINCHESTER, WOODBORO, AND WOODRUFF.