Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:12 PM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Forest County in northeastern Wisconsin…

East central Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Florence County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kentuck Lake

Campground, or 13 miles southwest of Iron River, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Tipler, Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness,

Kentuck Lake Campground, Alvin, Luna-White Deer Campground,

Franklin Lake Campground, Nelma, Windsor Dam Campground and Stevens

Lake Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH