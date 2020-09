Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOREST…CENTRAL MARINETTE…NORTHERN OCONTO AND

NORTHEASTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES…

At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carter, or 18

miles southeast of Crandon, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Carter, McCaslin Mountain Natural Area, Wabeno, Townsend, Freeman,

Athelstane, Silver Cliff, Caldron Falls Rese, Choate and Lily.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH