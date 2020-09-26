Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:09 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 308 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of

Dorchester, or 14 miles east of Medford, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Merrill, Parrish, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Council Grounds

State Park, Dutch Corners, Athens, Rib Falls, Hamburg, Neva and

Summit Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…<50MPH