Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Northern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Southern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…
Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 345 PM CDT.
* At 259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Wittenberg, or 14 miles southwest of Antigo, moving northeast at
60 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Wittenberg, Mountain, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Bear
Paw Scout Camp, Gardner Dam Scout Camp, Neopit, South Branch and
Langlade.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Green Bay.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…<50MPH