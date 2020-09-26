Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT

FOR MENOMINEE…NORTHERN OCONTO…SOUTHEASTERN LANGLADE AND WESTERN

SHAWANO COUNTIES…

At 311 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Antigo, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Antigo, Wittenberg, Mountain, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Bear Paw

Scout Camp, Gardner Dam Scout Camp, Neopit, South Branch and

Langlade.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…<50MPH