Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT
FOR MENOMINEE…NORTHERN OCONTO…SOUTHEASTERN LANGLADE AND WESTERN
SHAWANO COUNTIES…
At 311 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast
of Antigo, moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Wittenberg, Mountain, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Bear Paw
Scout Camp, Gardner Dam Scout Camp, Neopit, South Branch and
Langlade.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Green Bay.
&&
HAIL…1.25IN;
WIND…<50MPH