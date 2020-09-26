Russia given 5 more months to fix ‘deficient’ doping plan

Russia has been given five more months to fix a “seriously deficient” plan to combat doping in track and field. World Athletics says Russia’s deadline was moved from September 30 to March 1. A World Athletics task force reported the Russian track federation had so few experienced staff that it couldn’t compose an adequate road map for lifting a doping suspension which has been in place nearly five years. World Athletics previously said Russia needed to provide the plan to avoid expulsion. The Russian federation handed in a draft plan last month and was meant to modify it by Sept. 30 to include changes required by World Athletics.