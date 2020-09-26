Marathon Co. Health Department investigating community exposure at basketball game

WAUSAU (WAOW)- The Marathon County Health Department is investigating a COVID exposure which involves many area youths.

They say a young person was playing basketball with several other youth at Tenth Street Park, 935 Jackson Street in Wausau on Friday September 18th.

It was reported that the youth were present for a period for about six hours and many participated in the basketball games.

One of the youth participating tested positive for COVID.

The Health Department said prevenative measures to reduce the spread of COVID were apparently not used.

As a result a COVID exposure to many youth who were present and participating in the basketball games.

“This type of gathering; including many people, over a long period of time, not using prevention measures; is contributing to the dramatic increases in cases being seen in our area” stated Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department. “This is the kind of activity that contributes to community spread.”

If you participated in this event, you are asked to monitor your symptoms and get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.

On Saturday Marathon County has surpassed it's daily record

number of cases and is reporting 78 cases .

There are a total of 1,312 COVID-19 cases in Marathon County.