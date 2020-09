Italy’s ‘Patient No. 1’ joins relay race as sign of hope

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — Italy’s coronavirus “Patient No. 1,” whose case confirmed one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks was underway, is taking part in a 112-mile relay race as a sign of hope for COVID victims after he himself recovered from weeks in intensive care. Mattia Maestri, a 38-year-old Unilever manager, was suited up Saturday for the start of the two-day race between Italy’s first two virus hot spots. It began in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive Feb. 21, and was ending Sunday in Vo’Euganeo, where Italy’s first official COVID death was recorded the same day. Wearing a black mask, Maestri said the race was a “beautiful initiative” uniting the two hard-hit cities, and that he was thrilled to be even alive to participate.