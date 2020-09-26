Inaugural Claire Hornby Memorial Run/Walk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first Claire Hornby Memorial Run/Walk was held Saturday afternoon in Wausau.

The goal of the event was not only to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer but also to show the Hornby family the impact their daughter Claire has had on the community during her short time with us.

"The treatments Claire received, the radiation is the only standard treatment for her type of tumor and that's the same treatment that Neil Armstrong's daughter received 50 years ago before she died of the same disease Claire had," said Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mother.

Claire's classmates parents Corissa Seefeldt, Cassie Cerny, and Jessica Pearson felt they couldn't sit back and do nothing.

"I mean I know we all kind of feel helpless with what has happened you know with Claire just doing this it does give you a feeling like you are helping somehow," said Seefeldt.

The Hornby family lost their daughter Claire earlier this month as Claire died from a rare inoperable brain tumor. Claire's mother said, "with childhood cancer, the funding for that on the national scale is about 4%."

This inaugural St. Jude's walk/run for Claire is an unofficial 5k.

"We wanted to make sure we were being mindful of all of our medically fragile friends and family members so that we could still participate and do it in a way where we can all stay safe," said Cerny.

The event took place along claire's favorite neighborhood route.

"We'd like to thank the entire Wausau community for their generosity and support of our family and of St. Jude and The Cure Starts Now and we hope to just be able to pay it forward in our community for the rest of our lives," said Claire's mother.

If you would like to donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital click here.

Or if you would like to donate directly to the Hornby family click here.

The date for the 2nd Annual Claire Hornby Memorial Run/Walk will be held on September 18th, 2021.