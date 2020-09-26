In leaders’ UN videos, the backgrounds tell stories, too

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of national leaders is always a window on the world, this year the window is opening directly onto their desks, presidential palaces and homelands. Staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are speaking by video. It’s adding a new layer of imagemaking to the messages and personas they seek to project. Some are using the medium to add introductory music, subtitles or photos and videos relevant to their speeches. Others are choosing settings that say something about their country or themselves.