GOP invests $10M in boosting Trump with Barrett confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is putting Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation fight front and center with voters just weeks before Election Day. The confirmation battle will be featured in a new $10 million RNC digital ad campaign to encourage battleground state voters to return vote-by-mail ballots or go to the polls. The national party, in concert with the Trump campaign, is planning local events and protests across the country to support Barrett’s confirmation as well. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the party would “use this issue to galvanize voters to the polls in November.”