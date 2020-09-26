Annual Wausau East vs. WausauWest Rival Volley to benefit Breast Cancer

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) -- One night, for one fight. Saturday morning was the annual Wausau West High School versus Wausau East High School rival volley to benefit breast cancer.

Volley for the cure has been a tradition for the last 12 years but this year marks a new partnership and a new game.

Maddie Hauer, Captain of the Wausau West Varsity Volleyball team said, "having a season came with a lot of adjustments."

"We're really happy that we get to play an obviously have the rivalries that we do," said Makenzi Gale, Captain of the Wausau East Varsity Volleyball team.

K-tech Charities will be the new sponsoring organization for this game. They will help assure the funds raised are used here in Central Wisconsin.

Robyn Kirsch, Captain of the Wausau West Varsity Volleyball team, "we'd much rather be playing than not have a season at all."

To ensure the safety of the athletes, coaches, referees, and families in the stands, everyone was required to wear face masks including the players.

Chelsie Lambrecht, Captain of the Wausau East Varsity Volleyball team, says "as a senior not having my senior year would have been really hard so I'm just going to make the best out of it this year." Adding to that, Grace Michalske, Captain of the Wausau West Varsity Volleyball team said, "I know it's different but I'm just glad to be back."

