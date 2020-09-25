White House ordered to have sign language at virus briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the White House to begin providing sign-language interpretation at White House coronavirus briefings starting Thursday. The order by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg follows a lawsuit filed by the National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans last month to include American Sign Language interpretation at COVID-19 briefings. The ruling says the interpreter could be in the frame, physically near the speaker, or off-site using a picture-in-picture feature. Once the order takes effect, it will be the first time in history that any White House has provided live ASL interpretation for any televised press briefing involving the president.