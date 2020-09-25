Wausau Curling Club postpones season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wausau Curling Club says they will not be starting their season in October, citing a shortage of paid members.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors Wednesday evening.

"You might recall that the board had indicated that at least 250 paid members were needed to proceed with the season," President Randy Brandner wrote in a press release. "We fell short of that number by about 30 members."

They club won't start in October, but is considering a late start to the season. According to the press release, the board with decide by September 15 on whether they will offer an abbreviated winter/spring season.

"The decision to postpone the start of the season was not something your board of directors took lightly. Ultimately, without a sufficient number of paid members to generate the dues income necessary to cover the cost of operation the board chose to delay incurring additional expenses," Brandner said.

Those who have paid their membership dues have three options:

Donate the payment to the club

Apply the payment to the subsequent season

Have the payment returned

The club says more details regarding dues that have already been paid will come in the near future.