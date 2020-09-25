 Skip to Content

Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office selling ‘Back the Blue’ signs

12:01 pm Top Stories

WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they are now selling "Back the Blue" signs, with all proceeds benefitting their K-9 unit.

Each sign is $10. According to their Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office has a limited supply of signs, but will take down names and contact information of those who are unable to get a sign now. Those individuals will be informed when the signs are back in stock.

Signs can be picked up at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at front entrance door #10 from Monday-Friday between 7am-4pm.

*****We are currently out of the signs, please call us to put your name on the order list. 715.258.4466 extension...

Posted by Waupaca County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 25, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content