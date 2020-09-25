Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office selling ‘Back the Blue’ signs
WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW)— The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they are now selling "Back the Blue" signs, with all proceeds benefitting their K-9 unit.
Each sign is $10. According to their Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office has a limited supply of signs, but will take down names and contact information of those who are unable to get a sign now. Those individuals will be informed when the signs are back in stock.
Signs can be picked up at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at front entrance door #10 from Monday-Friday between 7am-4pm.