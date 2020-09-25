Watchdog: State Dept lied about rescinding woman’s award

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog has determined that the agency lied to the public and Congress about the reasons it rescinded a prestigious award to a Finnish journalist who had been critical of the Trump administration. The department’s inspector general said in a report issued Friday that explanations about the decision not to honor Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro with an International Woman of Courage award in 2019 were inaccurate and misleading. Aro had been notified that she had won one of the awards but was later told the notification had been a mistake. The inspector general determined that Aro’s social media posts critical of President Donald Trump were the primary reason the award was rescinded.