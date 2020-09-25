UAE: Iran’s aggressive policies made Arabs look at Israel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top official from the United Arab Emirates says his country didn’t need peace with Israel to counter Iran. But Anwar Gargash said Iran’s aggressive policies over three decades alarmed many Arab countries and made them look at their relationship with Israel “with fresh eyes.” The UAE deputy foreign minister told a virtual briefing on the sidelines of the General Assembly that this may not have been Iran’s intention, but its actions definitely had an impact in the region. He wouldn’t speculate on whether any other Arab countries would follow the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with Israel.