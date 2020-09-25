 Skip to Content

Tik-Tok ‘Benadryl Challenge’ leads to FDA investigation

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:42 am News, Top Stories
MGN_1280x720_00707P00-ZIGGU (1)

(WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a popular Tik-Tok challenge.

On Thursday, the FDA said it's looking into reports of teenagers participating in the "Benadryl Challenge." In the challenge, teens are encouraged to overdose on the drug to produce hallucinations.

According to the FDA, teenagers have reportedly ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries, or even dead.

The FDA is warning, taking too much Benadryl can be deadly. The agency said it contacted Tik-Tok and is urging the app to remove videos of the challenge from its platform.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content