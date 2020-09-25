Temperatures warm again, although storms possible

Today and tomorrow will be our last few days in the 70s before temperatures start to fall. On top of that, we have been seeing quite a bit of rain the past couple days and most days this week we will continue to see showers.

* Dense Fog Advisory for most North Central Wisconsin counties until 8:00 a.m.

* Slight to Marginal Risk for Severe Weather North of Marathon county this evening

Today: Morning fog moving to partly cloudy skies. Breezy and warmer.

High: 76 Wind: South 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers or storms, most rain well north of Marathon county.

Low: 58 Wind: SW ~ 5

Saturday: Variable clouds and mild with a 30% chance of showers or storms late, mainly in the Northwoods.

High: 74 Wind: SE 5-10

Waking up this morning, visibility will be low as most of the central-southwestern part of the News 9 area is blanketed in thick fog. This fog should stick around until around 8 AM this morning before conditions clear out into partly cloudy skies. Today will also be a warmer day returning to the 70s and we will stay warm for the next 48 hours. However, along with the warm temperatures comes stronger winds and severe weather this evening, which will be likely once again in the northern part of the area.

Tonight we will stay warm with a low of around 58 degrees and the Northwoods is currently sitting in a slight to marginal risk of severe weather. It is unlikely any severe weather will be active in Marathon county but there is a small chance for a pop up shower.

As we begin our weekend, we will see variable clouds and Saturday will be our last day for a while in the 70s. There will likely be a SE wind of around 5-10 miles an hour but overall Saturday will be a warm and comfortable day. Saturday night much like the previous two nights will have another chance for showers and storms to the North.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy and temperatures will drop to average fall temperatures. While it will still feel warm with temperatures in the mid 60s, cooler air is on the way and there is once again a small chance for evening showers.

Monday and Tuesday light showers will be possible throughout the day and it is likely we will not hit the 60s for temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday are even cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s and will be wet like most of the week before.

Have a Happy Friday and enjoy the warmer temps while they last! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 25-September 2020

This day in weather history:

1987 - Hurricane Emily crossed the island of Bermuda during the early morning. Emily, moving northeast at 45 mph, produced wind gusts to 115 mph at Kindley Field. The thirty-five million dollars damage inflicted by Emily made it the worst hurricane to strike Bermuda since 1948. Parts of Michigan and Wisconsin experienced their first freeze of the autumn. Snow and sleet were reported in the Sheffield and Sutton areas of northeastern Vermont at midday. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)