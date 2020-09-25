Teen sentenced to 8 months, community service for role in baseball bat attack

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) —One of four teens facing charges for a 2019 baseball bat beating has been sentenced.

On Friday, Benjamin Dickerson was initially given a sentence of 6 years imprisonment, which was then stayed for 5 years of probation.

That was on the condition that he serve a total of 8 months in Marathon County Jail, while another 4 months were imposed and stayed for rule violations, according to online court records.

Other conditions include a formal apology to the victim, the requirement to earn his high school diploma, and the completion of 200 hours of community service.

Dickerson was one of four who attacked a 15-year-old Wausau boy in July of 2019, leaving the boy in critical condition at the time.