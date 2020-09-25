Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 10:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FOREST AND SOUTHERN VILAS COUNTIES…

At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Kentuck Lake Campground to near

Rainbow Flowage, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle River, Phelps, Kentuck Lake Campground, Conover, Alvin,

Luna-White Deer Campground, Franklin Lake Campground, Sayner, Anvil

Lake Campground and Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH