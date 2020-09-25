Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 8:53 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 852 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mercer, or 10

miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eagle River, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Johnson Lake

Barrens Natural Area, Kentuck Lake Campground, Border Lakes Natural

Area, Rice Creek Natural Area, Conover and Presque Isle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH