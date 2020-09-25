Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 11:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN FLORENCE COUNTIES…

At 1107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fern, or 19

miles south of Iron River, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Kingsford, Homestead, Fern, Popple River, Aurora, Fence, Long Lake,

Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Bastile Lake Natural Area and

Lasalle Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH