Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 11:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 11:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Forest County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN FLORENCE COUNTIES…
At 1107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fern, or 19
miles south of Iron River, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Kingsford, Homestead, Fern, Popple River, Aurora, Fence, Long Lake,
Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Bastile Lake Natural Area and
Lasalle Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH