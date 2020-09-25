Sculpture of John Paul II with rock, red water makes waves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A new statue that depicts the late pope St. John Paul II throwing a rock into red water has provoked debate in his native Poland. The statue by Polish artist Jerzy Kalina is titled “Poisoned Well” and it was inaugurated Thursday in front of Warsaw’s National Museum. Kalina said the installation in the museum’s fountain relates to John Paul II’s efforts to help free Poland from communism, which is symbolized by the red color the water has from a red fabric placed on the fountain’s bottom. But some critics associated the art work with blood and violence. Social media commenters also compared the life-sized likeness of the canonized pope to a cartoon figure.