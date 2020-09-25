Outside ballots placed in Wausau drop box

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Right after the August election, the City of Wausau introduced an absentee ballot drop box outside of Wausau City Hall. This came due to the influx of absentee ballots being sent in during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer said people should remember that the box outside of Wausau City Hall is designated just for city of Wausau voters to drop off their absentee ballots.

So far for the upcoming November election, a handful of absentee ballots from surrounding municipalities have been found in the Wausau drop box.

"In order for your ballot to be counted you have to return it to your correct municipality," Kremer stated. "So if you return it to the wrong one obviously it slows down the process and you risk your ballot not being in by election day."

Kremer said slowing down the voting process if it gets too close to election day can impact whether or not your vote is in and counted on time.

"It's early enough, so it's not a huge problem and we can get it to the correct clerk in time," Kremer added. "But it's always better to just do it right the first time."

If you have any questions, concerns, or uncertainties about where to take your absentee ballot, contact your local clerk right away.