N. Macedonia: 2 policemen suspended over Roma man’s beating

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s interior minister says two police officers have been suspended over the brutal beating of a Roma man. The minister said one of the officers was charged with unjustified use of force and his colleague was suspended Friday for allegedly doing nothing to stop the beating last Saturday. The disciplinary actions came after a rights watchdog group posted on social media a video allegedly showing a policeman brutally beating and kicking the man, who was involved in a car accident in the town of Bitola. Rights groups in North Macedonia say police brutality against Roma is a disturbingly frequent occurrence.