Milan Fashion: Marni avenges lockdown with global video

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week continued in disjointed, discombobulated style for the third day on Friday, veering from the physical to the digital, with an uneasy eye fixed on the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus. Highlights Friday included Francesca Liberatore’s auction of one-off creations for a charity in Tanzania, Marni’s film project showing its new creations on streets and in homes in cities across the globe and Versace’s optimistic collection set among a fallen civilization featuring the self-regenerating starfish as the season’s motif.